Former United States president Donald Trump will appear in a Washington-D.C. Court on Thursday after being federally indicted on four counts related to efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump lost to President Joe Biden in that contest but riled up his supporters with mistruths about the election process, culminating in the attack on Congress in January 2021 and behind the scenes efforts to undermine the integrity of the poll.

This is the second time Special Counsel, Jack Smith, has indicted the Republican front-runner for president in 2024 after returning a grand jury indictment in June related to Trump’s alleged mishandling of highly classified government materials.

The 45th president is the only one charged in an indictment that also references six co-conspirators, accusing him of conspiring to defraud the United States, attempting to and obstructing an official government proceeding, and a fourth charge: to deprive people of civil rights provided by the constitution – in this instance, the right to have their legitimate votes correctly reflected.

More details in the report below: