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Trump strikes conciliatory tone with Xi Jinping

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Nick Harper

United States President Donald Trump has struck a conciliatory tone during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House.

Both men promoted common interests and cooperation despite sizable differences, which they will discuss during the three-day visit.

The US President was solemn almost differential in his remarks, striking a conciliatory, respectful tone.

Trump says the US and China have made tremendous strides.

This is the third time since last year that the two leaders have met.

But several issues still divide them.

The trade war remains a point of contention, as do the US continuing to support Taiwan, China continuing to purchase Iranian oil and the issue of whether the two superpowers should get involved in regulating AI.

Trump-Xi Summit | Video below reports more on the story

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