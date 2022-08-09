After former president Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago residence and broke into his safe on Monday, a small group of his supporters gathered outside his Florida home.

The alleged raid comes while the U.S. Justice Department investigates official presidential records that Trump may have brought with him, from the White House to Palm Beach.

The New York Times and CNN also reported on the raid and said it was tied to classified documents, citing unnamed sources.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

The FBI’s headquarters in Washington and its field office in Miami both also declined to comment.

CNN reported that the FBI had executed a search warrant to enter the premises.

It added that Trump, who has made the Palm Beach club his home since leaving the White House in 2021, was not there at the time.

Trump made no mention of why the raid took place.

Earlier this year, the National Archives notified Congress it had recovered about 15 boxes of White House documents from Trump’s Florida home – some of which contained classified materials.

At the time, the House Oversight Committee announced it was expanding an investigation into Trump, and asked the Archives to turn over additional information.

Trump previously confirmed that he had agreed to return certain records to the Archives, and called it “an ordinary and routine process.”

Monday’s alleged raid would only add to Trump’s current legal woes, including a probe investigating his part in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol – as well as allegations of illegal dealings connected to the 2020 presidential elections.