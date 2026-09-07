Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Canada’s Bombardier planes can’t sell in US unless built there: Trump

  • Bombardier's new logo on the building of their private jet completion center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Canada-based airplane maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country.
“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“If they want our Market, they must build here and stop treating America like a piggy bank'” he said.

Bombardier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canada and the United States have been locked in a trade dispute.

In January, Trump said the US was decertifying Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50% import tariffs on all aircraft made in Canada until the country’s regulator certified a number of planes produced US rival Gulfstream.

Neither occurred, but the following month Canada certified several Gulfstream planes.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News