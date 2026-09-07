Canada’s Bombardier planes can’t sell in US unless built there: Trump

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Canada-based airplane maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“If they want our Market, they must build here and stop treating America like a piggy bank'” he said.

Bombardier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canada and the United States have been locked in a trade dispute.

In January, Trump said the US was decertifying Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50% import tariffs on all aircraft made in Canada until the country’s regulator certified a number of planes produced US rival Gulfstream.

Neither occurred, but the following month Canada certified several Gulfstream planes.