Trump, New York Mayor clash over Netanyahu arrest threat

A political battle between President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has escalated into an international dispute over whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be arrested if he visited New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The dispute began after Mamdani recently called Netanyahu a war criminal and argued that the Prime Minister should face accountability at the International Criminal Court.

It had issued an arrest warrant in relation to alleged war crimes committed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Mamdani said he was exploring his legal options around a potential arrest of the Israeli Prime Minister were he to set foot in New York City later this year.

“We’re speaking about someone who’s the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, and he’s the subject of this arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity, for war crimes. And he’s the architect of the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza as Israel’s Prime Minister. These are not facts of my personal assessment; they are facts of public record. And I believe that when someone is charged with an International Criminal Court warrant, it’s something that should be taken seriously, whether it’s Benjamin Netanyahu or it’s Vladimir Putin or whomever else. What I’ve also made clear is that my administration will follow all applicable local laws,” says Mamdani.

Trump hit back on social media saying Netanyahu would not be arrested in any way, shape or form were he to visit the United States.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon also denounced Mamdani during the General Assembly’s official commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday.

“The same mayor who continues to fuel anti-Semitism across New York and now the same mayor who threatens Israel’s Prime Minister with arrest powers he does not have. Mr. Mamdani, you have chosen the opposite of democracy. You have chosen collaboration with terror. Well, Mr. Mamdani, I have news for you. Your threat has no legal basis. We all know that the United States is not a member of the ICC.”