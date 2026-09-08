US President Donald Trump honored firefighters and first responders who died on 9/11 at a White House event on Tuesday, three days ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks that killed around 3 000 people.

“We will never forget. We say it and we mean it,” Trump said, before relating the attacks to the ongoing war with Iran and its alleged efforts to build a nuclear weapon.

Trump made the remarks at an event for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports first responders and veterans which was set up in tribute to firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11.

343 NY firefighters died on 9/11 and hundreds more are thought to have died due to illnesses related contaminated air at the site.

The government-funded World Trade Center Health Program provides health care for 9/11-related illnesses to more than 150 000 responders involved in rescue and recovery efforts and survivors who lived, worked or studied in the disaster area, according to data collected through June 30 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.