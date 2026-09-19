Trump bans three major news organisations from the White House

United States (US) President Donald Trump has announced an immediate ban on three major news organisations from the White House, escalating his confrontation with the American media.

Trump says CNN, MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) and Politico would no longer be granted access, accusing them of repeatedly publishing false and dishonest coverage.

The exact practical scope of the restrictions remained unclear, including whether their journalists would be denied entry to the White House grounds or excluded from presidential events and briefings.

President Trump announced the ban on his Truth Social platform, he has also warned that other media outlets could face similar action, raising fresh concerns over press freedom in the United States.

The decision could face a legal challenge under the First Amendment, which protects press freedom.

It followed earlier court battles over the Trump administration’s decision to restrict Associated Press access and marked a significant escalation in the president’s long-running campaign against news organisations whose coverage he considered hostile.