The African Unite Borders Bus Truck Association has threatened mass action if their concerns are not addressed within the next 14 days.

Members of the association marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, to hand over a memorandum of grievances to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The association says it wants to expose corruption within the Johannesburg CBD’s transport network. It says nothing has been done about illegal bus ranks in the city from where passengers are being transported to various African countries.

African Unite Borders Truck Association spokesperson, Mukhwathi Phumudzo says, “We are just going to give the office of the President 14 working days to respond. Failure to do that we are going to shut down the country. And further we want to take it further to the Public Protector’s office until the Minister of Transport is removed.”

