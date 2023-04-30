The cross-border transport organisation, African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association (AUBBTA) has distanced itself from the threatened strike by truck drivers.

Drivers are protesting against companies employing more foreign nationals than locals and have threatened to blockade most major roads.

Chairperson of the African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association, Phumudzo Mukhwathi explains, “We’re not going to embark on a protest because you’ll remember that our association we’re not local only, we also represent even cross-border trucks and busses within the SADC region. It was going to be understandable if they are saying only trucks which are driving locally. They must not generalise to say all the trucks, because this is going to affect the trucks within the continent, and from our point of view we are objecting, and we’re not going to be part of that protest because this is going to fuel the violence such as xenophobia.”

AUBBTA distance itself from national truck shutdown:

Meanwhile, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) says it has mobilised all its resources including all key stakeholders to ensure measures are in place to prevent and combat any forms of lawlessness during the protest by striking truck drivers.

NATJOINTS has been meeting daily with all relevant role players to monitor the situation and associated risks.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “With this said, multi-disciplinary joint law enforcement operations are underway and law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to heighten police visibility to prevent and combat any form of criminality. Private security companies through the SAPS E2 project (Eyes and Ears) have also pledged their support in working together to combat criminality. Thus, the Natjoints assures the nation that no lawlessness in the form of barricading of roads, torching of trucks and looting of goods from those operating will be tolerated. The NATJOINTS is calling on those who are partaking in the protest to do so peacefully.”