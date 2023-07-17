As suspects appear before the country’s courts in the trucks attack matter, the trucking industry continues to count the losses following the torching of 21 trucks.

The Chamber of Commerce says the country suffers losses of R13.7 million daily to the economy on the N3 alone, when there is interference to business activity.

The truck and freight logistics industry is a sector pivotal to the country’s economy with concerns that the over 80 percent of the goods and cargo moving from other countries to South Africa will be reduced from these incidents and investor confidence hampered.

Economist, Thabile Nkunjani says the recent spate of attacks on trucks on freeways will have long-term economic consequences.

“For the sectors that are particularly at risk for instance 75% of grain are transported via sugar industry between Mpumalanga and KZN, coal, liquid, zinc where those are transported in large quantities on the road because of the issues with rail, exporting those at competitive market so it’s important that they get to those markets on time.”

VIDEO | Truck Torchings | Five suspects to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate Court: