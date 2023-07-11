The stretch of the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richards Bay has become a hotbed of criminal activity. According to reports, trucks are being targeted in hijackings and then set on fire. The situation has quickly deteriorated.

In the latest incident, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker says two trucks were set alight as they waited on a queue along the N2 freeway in Empangeni In Kwazulu-Natal last night.

It is alleged that a group of armed men attacked the truck drivers and robbed them of their belongings.

Naicker says the drivers were forced out of the trucks before they were set alight.

Police at Empangeni are investigating a case of armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder, added Naicker.

Authorities have swiftly responded to the escalating situation, with the South African Police Service mobilising resources and calling on all nearby police stations to assist. Their priority is to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of motorists traveling along the N2.

KZN – N2 Route: Truck Attacks at Empangeni – two trucks torched pic.twitter.com/4Sj7C3wmPE — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 11, 2023

The ongoing incidents of truck hijackings and arson pose a significant risk to both the drivers and the general public using this important transport route.

Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to address the issue and apprehend those responsible for these criminal acts.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant while traveling on the N2 between Empangeni and Richards Bay. It is crucial to report any suspicious activities or emergencies to the authorities immediately to ensure a swift response and maintain the safety of all road users.

Truck attacks threaten logistics supply chains:

Three trucks set alight in Limpopo

Three trucks were set-alight by unknown suspects along the R574 road between Lydenburg and Sekhukhune in Limpopo.

Limpopo Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says a group of six gunmen stopped the truck drivers and ordered them to disembark their vehicles.

Ledwaba says the gunmen proceeded to burn the truck before fleeing the scene. The incident follows the torching of 12 trucks in separate incidents in Mpumalanga and Kwazulu-Natal.

Ledwaba says the motive behind the incidents remains unknown.

“Police and fire brigade arrived at the scene along the Lydenburg road and upon their arrival they found three trucks with trailers. The motive behind these incidents is unknown the provincial commissioner in Limpopo Thembi Hadebe has urged the community to work with police to ensure the suspects are apprehended,” says Ledwaba.