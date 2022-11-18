One person has been killed and several others injured following a crash between a truck and a broken-down vehicle on the N2 just before the KwaMashu highway in Durban.

It is believed that mechanics were trying to repair the vehicle in the emergency lane when a truck lost control and rammed into them.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reneen says a male approximately forty years of age was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“On arrival on scene, it was established that a light delivery vehicle had broken down in the emergency lane and whilst mechanics were working on it, a heavy articulated vehicle ploughed into the scene. A male approximately forty years of age was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics whilst at least four other men were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate and taken to nearby hospitals for further medical care.”