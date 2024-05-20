sabc-plus-logo

Truck drivers’ national shutdown suspended

Trucks
The truck drivers’ national shutdown has been cancelled.

The All African Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa says the suspension follows an urgent meeting with relevant stakeholders.

The forum has again called on government to bar foreign truck drivers from operating in South Africa.

It insists that truck driving is not a scarce skill to warrant the employment of drivers from neighbouring countries.

About 700 workers are expected to down tools in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over wages.

