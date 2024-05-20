Truck drivers’ national shutdown suspended

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The truck drivers’ national shutdown has been cancelled.

The All African Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa says the suspension follows an urgent meeting with relevant stakeholders.

Nationwide: #TruckStrike (Latest) The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-ASA) has announced the temporary suspension of the planned national shutdown scheduled for Monday — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 20, 2024

The forum has again called on government to bar foreign truck drivers from operating in South Africa.

It insists that truck driving is not a scarce skill to warrant the employment of drivers from neighbouring countries.

About 700 workers are expected to down tools in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over wages.

