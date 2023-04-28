Trucks have been used to blockade the N4 toll route between Komartipoort and the Lebombo Border Post with Mozambique.

It is alleged that truck drivers parked on both the east and west bound lanes to protest the slow pace at which they are being processed at the border.

Some drivers say they have been queuing for more than 24 hours. Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says traffic is being redirected to alternate routes.

“The trucks drivers have actually closed the other lane that is going in the opposite direction, motorists who are driving small cars are advised to us the Tenbosch alternative to reach Komatipoort town via Tenbosch. Those who are coming from Mozambique into the country via the N4 are advised to use the R512 which leads to the Coopersdaal turn-off where they re-join the N4 towards Hectorspruit when they reached there.”