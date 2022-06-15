Truck drivers have blockaded the area between Bloemhof and Wolmaranstad in the North West on the N12 road linking Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The road has been closed since Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the truck drivers’ action is against some local companies’ employment of foreign nationals as truck drivers in South Africa.

North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi says, “The N12 road between Bloemhof and Wolmaransstad and the road from Bloemhof towards Hoopstad is closed. This is due to a protest involving truck drivers. Road users are requested to use alternative roads.”

“Law enforcement officers who are currently on the scene request that caution be exercised. Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari pleads with motorists to cooperate. Law enforcement officers are on the scene ensuring the safety of all road users,” adds Moremi.

Meanwhile, in May, a group of truck and bus drivers gathered outside the International Relations and Cooperation Department in Pretoria, demanding that authorities to take decisive steps against xenophobia in South Africa.

Demonstrators called for peace and said xenophobia will stall economic growth.

The video below reports on the May demonstrations: