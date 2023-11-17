Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Truck drivers have blockaded the N4 toll road on the Komatipoort route leading to the Lebombo border gate separating Mpumalanga and Mozambique.

Since morning the truck drivers have been protesting complaining of poor service from the border post and being harassed by taxi operators.

They say, the taxi patrol vehicles assault them and deflate the truck tyres when queuing to be cleared. According to one of the truck drivers Vusi Khoza, the service at the border is poor and sometimes they spend days on the queue waiting to be processed.

“We are faced with the biggest challenge of the border. There is no rule of law here in Komatipoort. We open cases there is no follow up, you find there is one person attending 1500 trucks, one person at SARS and one person at Home Affairs,” says Khoza.

Video: Truck drivers block the N4 leading to Lebombo Port of Entry