Two truck drivers, arrested for alleged coal theft at Eskom’s Kendal Power Station, are expected to appear in the Ogies Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They were arrested last week, after security personnel found the drivers in possession of stolen coal.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says, “We haven’t determined whether they are Eskom employees or not. We will disclose much of the information but firstly they are going to appear in court today. The trucks were found with coal so there was something fishy there. They need to disclose where they were taking the coal to.”

Meanwhile, South Africa has been battling with high levels of load shedding as Eskom’s aging coal fired generators break down consistently.

The country is currently experiencing a mix of Stage 2 rolling blackouts.

#Stage2 load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 this morning until further notice. This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit & a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit

Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 8, 2022