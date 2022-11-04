The truck driver who was involved in a multiple-vehicle pile-up on the N3 near the Marianhill Toll Plaza earlier this week is expected back in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Vuso Tega is facing two charges of culpable homicide.

Tega was arrested after his truck was involved in a pile-up involving at least three trucks and six cars.

He made a brief court appearance on Wednesday, however, the state needed to verify his particulars ahead of an expected bail application.

Meanwhile, the funeral service of Pradhil Thakur Rajbansi and his fiancée Priyanka Nunkumar is to be held in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Rajbansi was the only biological son of Minority Front leader, Shameen Thakur Rajbansi.

The two young people were travelling from Pietermaritzburg to Durban when they were involved in the pile-up.

This gruesome crash comes in the wake of an outcry about trucks on the roads after a deadly crash on the N2 at Pongola in September.

PODCAST – Truck driver Vuso Tega appears in court in connection with Tuesday’s crash near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza: