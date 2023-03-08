The 23-year-old driver of a truck that crashed into 45 vehicles during peak hour traffic on Durban’s M41 on Monday morning is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court.

He handed himself over to police on Monday night after fleeing the scene of the crash in which over 20 people were injured.

One person died in hospital.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo says the suspect faces a case of reckless and negligent driving.

“A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened at Durban north SAPS for investigation. At the time of the accident, the driver fled. He only handed himself in later,” says Ngcobo.

The video below has more on the truck crash: