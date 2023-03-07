The 23-year-old driver of a side tipper truck that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the M41 near the M4 on-ramp in Durban North on Monday morning has handed himself over to police.

The truck crashed into at least 45 vehicles in bumper-to-bumper peak hour traffic, injuring 22 people. Three of the injured were in critical condition.

The truck veered off the road and overturned a few hundred metres from the crash site. The truck driver fled the scene after the crash.

Video: M41 Crash | Police confirm the driver of the truck fled the scene

The Police spokesperson, Thenjiswa Ngcobo says, “A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened at Durban north SAPS for investigation. At the time of the accident, the driver fled. He only handed himself in later last night and the 23-year-old suspect was charged with reckless and negligent driving he will be appearing before court soon.”