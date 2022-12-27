President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the continued loss of life relating to the Boksburg truck explosion on Christmas Eve. He says the incident calls on all of us to show due care and to avoid risk when we are out on the roads.

The death toll from the exploded truck which was carrying LPG gas has risen to 18 with 37 people receiving medical care after suffering severe burn wounds. The truck driver is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Families and relatives of the Boksburg truck explosion arrived at the Germiston Forensic Pathology Services on Gauteng’s East rand on Tuesday to identify their loved ones.

Among them was Geraldo Geduld. He was out on a trip to Mpumalanga when he was called by his friend telling him about a big explosion in Boksburg. He cut his trip short to come and search for his wife and son.

“So the chaos started now trying to find out where my son was. He was with his mother Elize. So, my son is Janeal. And incidentally, Janeal is the one on that video that went viral – of that boy who was asking for help from his burn wounds. He passed away sadly on Christmas morning. I found him in Germiston hospital. But then the search for the mother continued,” says Geduld.

After searching all public hospitals in Gauteng and hope now fading, Geduld says reports came through of a woman fitting her wife’s description that was brought to the Germiston mortuary.

“And sadly yes, that was her. So it has been hectic the last two or three days for me and for the family. It is a huge loss. I am just left with my daughter. I lost my wife and my son. Obviously, there is a lot of anger. I can deal with that later. But now is the loss. It is a deep hole in my life that I would have to live with now,” Geduld adds.

President Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the loss of lives. He says the government is taking all necessary actions to bring relief to persons affected by the incident.

“While we await the outcome of investigations into this tragedy, this incident does, like so many others, call on all of us to show due care and to avoid risk when we are out on our roads which we share as a public amenity,” says Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya.

The South African Medical Association has called on its members including healthcare workers in the private sector to assist in hospitals where the victims of the Boksburg tanker explosion are receiving care.

“We know that this is a huge accident, there is a big number of people involved. There are so many patients to be attended to hence we are calling on our colleagues to please avail yourselves and assist other colleagues who are in state facilities,” SAMA chairperson, Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa explains.

Meanwhile Gauteng Infrastructure and Development MEC, Lebogang Maile says the explosion did not cause visible structural damage that may compromise the structural integrity of the Tambo Memorial hospital which is about 100 meters from the scene of the explosion. He says although there were damages to the doors, windows and ceiling of the casualty, emergency, theatre, and X-ray units, the hospital’s electricals would however need about R18 million to fix.

“Damage to the electricals include wiring, electrical equipment, electronic equipment, it is unsafe and poses a threat or risk…this hospital is old more than 100 years we have to overhaul it,” says Maile

The 32-year-old truck driver who was arrested at a private hospital where he had been receiving medical treatment for minor injuries – is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court. He faces multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death and malicious damage to property.

