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Truck driver dies after crash at Ngqura harbour in Eastern Cape

  • Part of the truck submerged in the harbour
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @_ArriveAlive
SABC News

A truck driver has died after his vehicle crashed at the Ngqura harbour near Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday night.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon says they were alerted to a multi team rescue response just after 18h00 shortly after the incident.

The truck was partially submerged as the cab section and trailer were in the water.

“It is believed the driver was trapped in the cab of the truck under water. On arrival on the scene the NSRI rescue craft assisted, standing-by on the scene as a safety vessel, while commercial divers and riggers rigged technical lifting apparatus to the truck that was then recovered from the water. During the recovery of the truck, the body of the adult male driver was located and recovered from the water and brought to shore aboard the NSRI rescue craft.”

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