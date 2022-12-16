Three trucks have collided on the N3 between Harrismith and Montrose obstructing both southbound lanes towards Durban.

The N3 Toll Concession says traffic is moving past the scene using contraflow on the northbound carriageway.

Operations manager Thania Dhoogra outlines the traffic volumes.

“With increased volume with 1700 vehicles per hour recorded on the route at present moment. N3TC is advising motorists to approach the area with caution. Recovery and Clean-up are of a complex nature and will take a significant amount of time to complete.”

Meanwhile, one person has died and two others seriously injured in a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a truck on the N1 between Louis Trichardt and Hendrik Verwoerd tunnel in Limpopo.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says the injured have been taken to hospital. Chuene says the driver of the light delivery vehicle apparently lost control and collided with a truck.

“We have a report of a motor vehicle accident on the N1 north near Ingwe Hotel this morning a light delivery vehicle is reported to have lost control and collided head-on with a truck one person has sadly died and two sustained injuries the accident has caused traffic congestion with vehicles moving very slowly between Makhado and the Hendrick Vervoed tunnel.”