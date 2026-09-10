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Truck catches fire after crash on N1 between Venterburg, Kroonstad

  • A truck on fire on the N1
  • Image Credits :
  • Kamogelo Seekoei
Kamogelo Seekoei

A truck has caught fire on the N1 between Venterburg and Kroonstad in the Free State after reportedly losing control and hitting a truck in front of it before veering off the road.

The truck driver, who was traveling alone, was assisted by another motorist. He has been taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported and there were no fatalities.

The highway remains open with traffic officers directing traffic.

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