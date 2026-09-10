Truck catches fire after crash on N1 between Venterburg, Kroonstad

A truck has caught fire on the N1 between Venterburg and Kroonstad in the Free State after reportedly losing control and hitting a truck in front of it before veering off the road.
The truck driver, who was traveling alone, was assisted by another motorist. He has been taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
No other injuries were reported and there were no fatalities.
The highway remains open with traffic officers directing traffic.
BREAKING NEWS | A truck has caught fire on the N1 between Ventersburg and Kroonstad in the Free State after reportedly losing control and hitting the truck in front of it before veering off the road. SABC News reporter Kamogelo Seekoei is at the scene with the latest. pic.twitter.com/BF8Ss7X6V4
— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 10, 2026