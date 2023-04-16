The Eastern Cape Department of Health strongly condemns the recent hijacking of the department’s truck delivering medication in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Department of Health Spokesperson Yonela Dekeda says the incident happened after the truck driver had offloaded medication at NU 8 Clinic in Gqeberha.

Dekeda says four unknown gun-wielding men approached the facility and hijacked the truck after pointing a gun at the driver.

The assailants fled the scene with the truck, still loaded with medication that was meant to be delivered to at least three other facilities in Gqeberha.

Dekeda says the truck was later found in Motherwell township and one suspect has been arrested. She laments that the department condemns such criminal acts.

“Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth condemned the incident and welcomed the arrest and thanked the SAPS for their swift action in apprehending one of the suspects. No injuries were sustained by staff members, however, they were shaken by the incident. Psycho social support has been arranged for the staff. These heinous crimes put unnecessary strain on the department’s already stretched resources as we try to provide the best and possible care. Such incidents not only contribute to disruptions in services but also make it difficult to attract and retain the scarce skills of health professionals so badly needed in our province.”