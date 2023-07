The five men accused of setting alight several trucks in Mpumalanga have appeared at the Ermelo Magistrate’s court.

Nelson Shongwe, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibande and Nkosingiphile Gumede were arrested last week and over the weekend.

They are facing charges including robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit crime of malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

Their case has been postponed to next Thursday for formal bail application.

