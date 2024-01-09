Triple murder suspect to appear in Athlone Magistrate’s court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 33-year-old suspect is set to make a court appearance today at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court in connection with a triple murder that occurred in Old Crossroads near Nyanga on the Cape Flats.

Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut says the suspect is accused of committing the May 18, 2023 murders. A Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) officer is among those killed.

In addition to the murder charges, the suspect will also face an additional charge related to the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Traut says, “His freedom came to an end when he and another suspect, aged 29, were apprehended in Philippi on Sunday, January 7, 2024, during a tracing operation by a multidisciplinary task team. They were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during their arrest. While both will face the firearm-related charge, the 33-year-old suspect was the only one charged for the triple murder case.”

The investigation into the triple murder is ongoing.