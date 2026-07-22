Triple murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma returns to court

The British-Zimbabwean man who was arrested in Johannesburg on firearm charges and is also wanted in connection with a UK triple murder, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The case was postponed for his legal status verification and address checks.

The 45-year-old was captured by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with Interpol on July 10 and is expected to first face the local unlawful firearm charge while he waits for his pending extradition.

Tshuma was found in possession of an unlicenced 9mm firearm during his arrest in the Johannesburg suburb of Kensington, and made his first court appearance on July 13.

He is also wanted in the United Kingdom for the murders of his 42-year-old wife Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, two daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and 5-year-old Nala.

South African authorities are said to be processing a provisional extradition request from the UK, with Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirming intent to extradite.

VIDEO | UK seeks extradition of triple murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma: