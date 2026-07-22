Triple-murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma abandons bail application

A British-Zimbabwean man, Ndodana Tshuma, has abandoned his bail application in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested in connection with the murders of his 42-year-old wife Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, two daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and 5-year-old Nala.

Tshuma’s address has also been verified.

He appeared in court on Wednesday morning on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

South African authorities are processing a provisional extradition request from the United Kingdom.

The 45-year-old was captured by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with Interpol on July 10 and is expected to first face the local unlawful firearm charge while he waits for his pending extradition.

Tshuma was found in possession of an unlicenced 9mm firearm during his arrest in the Johannesburg suburb of Kensington, and made his first court appearance on July 13.

VIDEO | UK seeks extradition of triple murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma: