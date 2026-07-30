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Tributes to flow at memorial for late rugby talent Luqobo Makwedini

  • The body of rugby player Luqobo Makwedini has arrived in South Africa from France.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @GaytonMckenzie
Abongile Jantjies

Family, friends and the sports fraternity are expected to gather at the Qumrha Community Hall in the Eastern Cape for the memorial service of SA Rugby Under 18 player, Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini, on Thursday.

The 20-year-old passed away earlier this month in France after collapsing from an alleged heatstroke following a training session with his club, AS Béziers Hérault.

His body arrived home in South Africa on Sunday, and his family confirmed that it has been kept at a funeral parlour at Quigney in KuGompo City while funeral arrangements set for the 1st of August are finalised.

Makwedini has been described as a promising player who had the potential to become a world-star rugby player.

VIDEO | SABCNews AM Headlines @06H00 | 30 July

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