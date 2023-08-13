Tributes are pouring in following the death of Durban businessman Jabulani Zama, owner of the popular Eyadini Lounge at Umlazi, south of Durban.

The restaurant says in a statement that it was saddened by Zama’s passing, popularly known as Jigga Money.

It’s believed Zama suffered a stroke recently.

The family has requested that they mourn privately.

The statement further stated that the Lounge will remain temporarily closed.

Eyadini Lounge has gained the reputation as one of the city’s top ‘Shisanyama’ restaurants for serving open-fire grilled meat.

The provincial government also paid tribute to Zama and said Eyadini Lounge contributed significantly to the tourism sector.

