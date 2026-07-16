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Tributes pour in for veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi

Actor Seputla Sebogodi seen during a show rehearsal.
  • Actor Seputla Sebogodi seen during a show rehearsal.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook@SeputlaSebogodi
Sashin Naidoo

Close friends and colleagues of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi say he will be dearly missed. Sebogodi’s family confirmed that he died on Wednesday evening after complications related to diabetes.

He was best known as Kenneth Mashaba on Generations and also starred in Rhythm City, The River and Scandal, among many others.

Sebogodi also played in theatre production ‘Black Moon’, which was staged at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

Actor Mangaliso Ngema says Sebogodi still had so much more to offer.

“The legacy that most people are aware of are his work on TV. When I first met him in the late 90s, he was doing a theatre production with a close friend of mine and I would go and watch them rehearse. So, he is a guy that should have been used to develop the arts especially theatre. He and I used to talk about plans and projects to develop the arts, so he had wishes of doing such things, but I think he never got the support financially including myself and other people that are in the industry.”

Sebogodi’s passing has been described as a massive loss to the entertainment industry. Close friend and industry colleague, Tebogo Sithathu, says he is still in shock.

“ I am shocked, I was hoping that this is just another fake news, that I have been seeing recently about the man himself. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon and I just want to say condolences to the family, close friends and the industry. This is shocking. What a talent, what a loss for the country and the industry.”

 

 

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