Condolences are pouring in after the announcement by the Stellenbosch Football Club of the death of its player, Oshwin Andries.

Police have confirmed that the 19-year-old died in Cape Town on Saturday after he was re-admitted to hospital following a stabbing last week.

Andries recently captained the South African team in the under-20 AFCON COSAFA qualifiers.

Our deepest condolences to the Andries and @StellenboschFC family pic.twitter.com/HvlcaTkzKP — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) February 5, 2023

Lauded as Stellenbosch FC’s youngest-ever goal-scorer in the DSTV Premiership. Andries has been described as a beacon of hope to other young players.

The club says he was a gifted footballer who graduated from its academy to make his debut at the age of 18.

Police have confirmed that the teenage soccer sensation was stabbed in Cape Town.

No arrests have yet been made.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Nowonga Sukwana says, “He passed away in hospital last night as his family took him in. Last week, he was treated for a stab wound and due to complications he was turned back to the hospital. Circumstances around his stabbing are still under investigation.”

Provincial sporting authorities say andries’ death is a huge blow to soccer and the country as a whole.

Spokesperson for Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Tania Colyn says, “Minister Marais says: “Oshwin’s death is a devastating loss to sport in the province. He was a beacon of hope to other young players, as he chose to follow his football dreams as a means to future success. He had a bright football career ahead of him and I am saddened that his journey was cut short by a senseless act of violence.”

Andries scored two goals and won the Man of the Match award in the under-20 AFCON COSAFA qualifier against Namibia, last year.

Various soccer bodies and clubs including the Premier Soccer League and Cape Town City FC have paid tribute to the late Stellenbosch defender.