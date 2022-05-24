Tributes are pouring in for British-born South African actor Jamie Bartlett.

His family has confirmed that he died on Monday at the age of 55.

Bartlett is known for his role as Mike O’ Reilly on SABC 3’s “Isidingo“.

He won the Best Actor in a Soap award at the South African Film and Television Awards on three occasions.

Bartlett who was nominated five times also starred in major international productions.

News of his death has sent shock waves across the nation, leaving thousands of South Africans in mourning.

Film Producer Anant Singh says Barlett was “a master of his craft” and “his passing leaves a huge void in the industry”.

Reactions from Twitter below:

We’ lost the big Star actor David Genaro this was a Actor my his Soul RIP the Legend Condolences to the family!!!!!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — @Modise mj (@Johanne59869845) May 24, 2022

I always liked it when David Genaro would gulp his whisky and splashed the rest of it backwards over his shoulder and then shake his head 😂😂 It was such a David thing.#RIPjamiebartlett — Thato Galeromelwe | Social Media Marketer (@GrowWithThato) May 23, 2022

My daughter was such a big fan 😂😂😂❤️ Go well

David Genaro gentle Heart pic.twitter.com/4SSz7OOMUt — Hlabane Matlala (@plantbasedmims) May 23, 2022

David Genaro was Rhythm City, when he left Etv didn’t see a reason to keep Rhythm city on that’s how great he was. — Collen (@Collen_KM) May 24, 2022

I don’t upload pictures of people who had passed on But I loved this Guy R.I.P David Genaro pic.twitter.com/rJpO9zXrq6 — Harry Madileng (@Harry_Madileng) May 24, 2022

Rest In Peace David Genaro, The Don 💔 #RIPJamieBartlett pic.twitter.com/TmKZGmljPl — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) May 24, 2022

David Genaro

A lot of kind hearted souls are departing from this world… 😪😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0YBhKYtVgQ — Sive Matiwane (@IamSiveMatiwane) May 24, 2022

David Genaro had his own language, man. I would be totally surprised if half the things he said were on script — Bruce Ndlovu (@BruciEEye) May 24, 2022