More details have emerged about the death of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe, who was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into cows on the N1 outside Winburg in the early hours of Sunday.

Premier Mxolisi Dukwana has told the media in Bloemfontein that the 59 years old MEC died in a crash while on his way from honouring a church commitment.

Makgoe and his bodyguard Vuyo Mdi were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital.

Video: Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana updates on the passing of the MEC Tate Makgoe

Makgoe became the Education MEC in May 2009. During his tenure, the Free State had the highest matric pass rate in the country in four consecutive years.

Tributes pour in

The Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has described the death of the Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe as a “huge loss” to the nation’s education sector.

Minister @Angie_Motshekga shocked and saddened at the passing of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe The Minister says the MEC contributed immensely not only to the provincial education department but to the sector as a whole. May his soul rest in rest. pic.twitter.com/CgYHk3P6We — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) March 5, 2023

The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says the standards that Makgoe set in the basic education sector will remain a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

The Gauteng Education Department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona says, “MEC Makgoe successfully led Free State’s basic education sector, enabling it to achieve South Africa’s best matriculant results for four consecutive years running. He exemplified the excellence of our country’s public schooling system.”

‘Dedicated servant’

The Congress of the People in the Free State has described Makgoe as a dedicated servant of the people. The party’s national spokesperson Dennis Bloem says Makgoe’s death is a loss to his family and the country. Bloem says Makgoe dedicated his entire life to fighting for the freedom of the oppressed, claiming Makgoe’s contribution to the country’s education sector will be engraved in the history of the country. ‘Consistent excellence’ ActionSA provincial chairperson Patricia Kopane says Makgoe fulfilled his civic responsibilities of serving the people of the Free State. Makgoe ensured that the province achieved the highest matric pass rate in four consecutive years. “We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the ANC. Our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time of bereavement. We need to acknowledge the role played by the late MEC in fulfilling his civic responsibilities of serving the people of the Free State. He characterised what is right with our education system, under his leadership, the Free State has achieved the highest matric pass rate in four consecutive years. He is behind a legacy of consistent excellence. May his soul rest in peace.”