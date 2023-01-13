Social media is abuzz after the passing of former South African heavyweight boxer Gerrie Coetzee.
South Africans paid their tributes, praising Coetzee as a true champion.
Saddened to hear of the passing of Gerrie Coetzee, a true champion that put South African boxing on the map.
I had the privilege to work with Gerrie during the 70s & 80s to promote boxing, and will never forget his passion.
My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/C95NkuS6mW
— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 13, 2023
The former heavyweight boxer died at the age of 67.
He passed away yesterday after a battle with cancer.
A legendary South African has left the building. Thank you for the memories #GerrieCoetzee 🏆 WBA Heavyweight Champion (1983). pic.twitter.com/QggjKM7qy5
— Kutlwano Masote (@kumasote) January 13, 2023
He was the first boxer from Africa to fight for and win a world heavyweight championship having held the WBA title from 1983 to 1984.
RIP LEGEND Gerrie Coetzee , sterkte aan sy familie in hierdie moeilike hartseer tyd. pic.twitter.com/PuRHwZYZxT
— Miss World1974 – Anneline Kriel (@MissWorld1974) January 12, 2023