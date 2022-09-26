Tributes continue to pour in for a 39-year-old Cape Town woman who was killed in a shark attack at Plettenberg Bay in the Southern Cape. Kimon Bisogno went out for an early morning swim on Central Beach on Sunday when she was attacked.

She was an active member of the community in Observatory and worked with organisations dealing with homeless people.

Her friends and family have expressed shock over the incident on social media.

The Bitou Municipality has closed beaches and continues to monitor the situation.

This is the second fatal shark attack in the area this year.

Plettenberg Bay beaches closed after fatal shark attack: