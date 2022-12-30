Tributes are pouring in from across the world of sport, politics and popular culture for a figure who epitomised Brazil’s dominance of the beautiful game.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele, died at a Sao Paulo hospital in Brazil on Thursday, following a battle with cancer.

Brazil’s government declared three days of mourning.

Soccer fans in South Africa and Nigeria have also been touched by the passing of the footballer of the century. Pele was the only man to win the FIFA World Cup three times as a player.

‘Pele, the king’

Flags outside FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich are at half mast in honour of Pele.

Soccer fans were united in mourning after the death of the Brazilian great at the age of 82, with tributes pouring in for the player who defined his sport and inspired generations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says, “We lost Pele, the king – ‘o rei’ and we feel a void, we feel sad. But actually, we never lose him, we never lost him. He’s forever with us. He’s forever with everyone who loves football because of what he did for football, because of what he did for giving emotions to all those who love football.”

US President Joe Biden joined soccer fans all over the world in mourning the death of the late football star.

Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all posted messages on Twitter lamenting the loss of one of Brazil’s greatest players.

In Asia, Soccer fans are also mourning the death of the Brazilian soccer legend in Tokyo and Seoul.

Inspiration for many

Pele, who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, is considered as an inspiration for many.

Fans gathered outside the Urbano Caldeira Stadium in Santos, home to Pele’s former soccer club.

In 24 months of him playing for the club, Santos played in nine tournaments and won eight of them, only losing the 1962 Sao Paulo state championship to Palmeiras.

Remembering Pele’s legacy and global impact on football: