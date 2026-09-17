Tributes continue to pour in for Owen Ndlovu

Tributes continue to pour in for music rights activist Owen Ndlovu, whose body was discovered in Thokoza on Gauteng’s East Rand on Wednesday after he had been hijacked and kidnapped in Katlehong.

Those who knew Ndlovu described him as a brave and outspoken activist who was not afraid to challenge powerful industry bodies.

Music artist and colleague Eugene Mthethwa says Ndlovu’s death has raised questions, particularly as he was reportedly due to appear in court as a whistleblower.

He says while it would be premature to speculate on a possible motive, the circumstances surrounding the hijacking raise concerns, as Ndlovu’s attackers allegedly pursued and shot him even after he offered them his car.

His family is still coming to terms with the loss, while a memorial service is planned for next Wednesday, 23 September.

“The family is shocked because you can imagine this happened in front of his wife. So, the wife was the one who experienced the hijack, was the one who was then called to say in the morning, (to be told) ‘we have found your husband, come and identify him’. And whilst she was going to find out and identify the body, the children were calling to find out whether their father is still fine. She had to juggle between the emotions because she was overwhelmed. At the same time, when the children came, she had to be strong for the kids and pretend and act as if she’s fine,” says Mthethwa.

Video: Gauteng Arts and Culture shattered by Owen Ndlovu’s death