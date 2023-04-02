South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former journalist and editor, Jeremy Gordin.

He was killed during an apparent robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg on Friday night.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has also expressed shock at the death of Gordin who ran a justice project at Wits University’s School of Journalism after his retirement.

Sanef’s Reggy Moalusi who was once Gordin’s colleague says, “On behalf of Sanef, we are devastated…We really didn’t expect this and it just goes to show the level of crime in the country and the level of how someone’s life can be easily taken in South Africa. So, in terms of Sanef, we are devastated in terms of that. On a personal level, I worked with Mr Gordin at the Daily Sun in my time as editor and he was nothing but a fantastic mentor and fantastic editor.”

Messages of condolences still continue to pour in:

Journalist Jeremy Gordin has been murdered. I have no words. What a terrible loss. Condolences to his family. Johannesburg has become a dangerous and terrifying city to live in. — Joy Summers (@ohbejoyfull) April 1, 2023

\

Retired journalist Jeremy Gordin was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg (Gauteng Province). Rest in peace, Jeremy Gordin. It was great working with you at Media24. https://t.co/u6tPbmp12O — BEAST OF NEWS (@BEAST_OF_NEWS) April 1, 2023