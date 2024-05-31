Tribalism is a backward form of politics: Mantashe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe says the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s (MK) electoral impact in KwaZulu-Natal is a reflection of tribalism.

The former President Jacob Zuma’s MK party has made significant inroads in the province.

Speaking to the media at the IEC results operation centre in Midrand yesterday, Mantashe said tribalism is a backward form of politics.

“We campaigned everywhere, I have been to 9 provinces myself now if the impact is in KZN it represents something different, it reflects Zulu tribalism and I don’t think we should actually lock ourselves into Zulu tribalism. Tribalism is a backward form of politics within a timeframe it disappears. So if that is the factor ” am not worried about it,” said Mantashe.

Political Analyst, Sethulego Matebesi, has criticised the ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe for attributing the MK party’s election gains in Kwa-Zulu Natal to tribalism.

Mantashe was reacting to the MK party’s lead in the province yesterday at the IEC results operation centre in Midrand. Matebesi says Mantashe’s comments represents what the ruling party has become.

“At the heart of democracy its the will of the people, now do you want to say all along the ANC won elections based on the support that it got from KZN. Now suddenly it is all about tribalism, that for me is really unacceptable for a leader of that caliber to come out and make such pronouncements – its an insult on the integrity of the citizens of this country and also the voters of KZN,” says Matebesi.

