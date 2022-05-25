The trial of three people who allegedly kidnapped and killed a British couple in 2018 is expected to proceed in the Durban High Court on Wednesday.

Sayefundeen del Vecchio, Fatima Patel and Mussa Jackson have pleaded not guilty to six counts, including kidnapping, murder and robbery.

On Tuesday, Judge Sharmaine Balton had to postpone the matter yet again after the defence asked for more time to consult with their clients.

The State was expected to start leading evidence last week.

National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “The three accused in this matter returned to the Durban High Court today (Wednesday). The matter was said to start last week. However, there have been several requests from the defence for postponements so that the accused can consult further. The state at all times was ready to proceed with the trial.”

VIDEO: In 2018, arrests were made in connection with missing British couple in KZN:

