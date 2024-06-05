Trial of Soshanguve murder couple to resume

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The trial of a Soshanguve couple that faked the husband’s death will resume in the high court in Pretoria. Lerato and Sibusiso Mahlangu are facing premeditated murder charges, fraud and defeating the ends of justice for plotting to kill Sibusiso Sithebe.

Sithebe was allegedly killed by his former girlfriend and mother of his daughter child, Lerato, and her husband to claim insurance.

The Mahlangu’s allegedly staged a crime scene where his burnt body was discovered.

The pair’s previous attempts to get bail were denied.