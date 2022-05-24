The trial of a man charged with killing seven women in Polokwane last year will resume in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The court is expected to transfer the case to the High Court in Polokwane.

Themba Dube allegedly lured the women with a promise of jobs before killing them and dumping their bodies in various locations in Polokwane.

Thirty-six-year-old Themba Dube was arrested in November last year in Polokwane, for allegedly killing seven women between the ages of 25 and 48 in a period of three months.

Some of the victims’ bodies were discovered abandoned in a poor state in Mankweng, Westernberg and Polokwane.

Dube is facing seven counts of murder and seven counts of kidnapping.

More charges are expected to be added to his docket.

He was remanded in custody since his first appearance in November last year.

The court is expected to give him a date for the start of his trial in the Polokwane High Court.

Dube who is a Zimbabwean national is also allegedly in the country illegally.

VIDEO: In April, Dube’s court case was postponed:

