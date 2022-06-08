The trial of 5 men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa will resume in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

The matter was postponed on Tuesday afternoon following the breakdown of the court’s recording equipment after the lunch break.

Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged robbery in 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has rolled over the matter to Wednesday. The forensic officer to first arrive at the scene, sergeant Thabo Mosia will continue to testify.

During cross-examination, Mosia conceded that he did not have the skills acquired when he attended the crime scene as he only attained his BTech degree in 2019, five years after the incident.

He also said he found it strange that there were traces of blood in the lounge and not on the kitchen floor where Meyiwa is said to have been shot.

Below is the video of Tuesday’s court proceedings:

Crime scene

On Monday, the court heard how one of the first witnesses to arrive on the scene, found water on the floor and saw a neighbour Maggie Phiri picking up empty beer cans from the floor because “she didn’t want the police to see that the people in the house were drinking alcohol.”

After insisting that the crime scene had not been tampered with, Mosia admitted in court that he found no blood stains on the kitchen floor. This is despite having led testimony that Meyiwa was shot in the kitchen and it was alleged that he had bled a lot.