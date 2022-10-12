The trial of alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu is set to start on Wednesday morning.

The former Ukhozi FM radio personality has been charged with inciting violence during the unrest in 2021.

Mchunu made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg in June for his alleged involvement in the incident.

During that court appearance, prosecutor Yusuf Baba requested that the case be postponed so that he could verify documents provided by the defense.

Mchunu faces charges of inciting public violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act. He’s out on

R2 000 bail.

Bonginkosi Khanyile

The former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile’s July unrest case was postponed to November 1.

In September, Khanyile briefly appeared in the Durban Regional Court in connection with charges relating to the unrest.

He is facing charges of incitement to commit violence as well as contravention of COVID-19 regulations against public gatherings.

The case, which was previously put down for trial, was postponed after Khanyile’s new legal team requested further particulars from the state.

It is alleged that Khanyile incited violence when he called for former president Jacob Zuma to be released from jail after he started serving a sentence for contempt of court.

