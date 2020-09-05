Matric camps were held in all 12 districts in the province to make up for lost time, among other reasons.

This week marks an outstanding moment for quintile one, two and three matric learners in the Eastern Cape. They will now be allowed to answer exam questions in their home language when they sit for their trial exams. The first exam will be on the 14th of this month.

Provincial Education MEC, Fundile Gade, made this announcement on the final weekend of the matric camps held in Bhisho.

Matric camps were held in all 12 districts in the province. One of the main reasons was to make up for lost time using various means of learning and teaching.

MEC Gade expressed his confidence in the class of 2020.

“Today we are coming to ensure that we check and balance the systems. That we have put in place, remember that we have a plan that has been consistently producing results for the past three consecutive years and of course we are looking forward to see that plan responding even during this period. Precisely I can be able to say that we can achieve the target that we have set for the province and also that we can achieve the quality that the province has been consistently producing despite the fact that there has been COVID-19 this year.”

Matric learners had to put in extra hours including weekend classes. Those who converged for the Jenn school support training programme say this has been the ultimate learning experience for them.

Amohelanga Mbude, who is one of them, says she remembers thinking to herself that Jenn is for people who do not understand or get the content properly.

“I remember thinking to myself that no Jenn is for people who do not understand or people who do not get the content properly. But now that I have experienced Jenn for myself, I really understood how important it is for you to get different perspectives and different types of explanations. And I want a lot more children, especially, children from model C schools to know how important Jenn is; to see how the government is trying to ensure that matric students are moving. I know that I have understood a lot of work that I did not understand before.”

Almost 80 000 learners in the Eastern Cape will sit for their matric exams this year. The province is targeting an 80% matric pass rate. Last year, it recorded just over a 6% improvement to push the pass rate to 76.5%.