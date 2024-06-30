Tremor hits southern Johannesburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Johannesburg Emergency Services says no injuries were reported following a tremor in some parts of southern Johannesburg yesterday evening.

Areas hit by the seismic event include Kibler Park, Naturena and Soweto.

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulauddzi says, “At this stage, there were injuries reported or major incidents which were reported overnight through the emergency call centre. ”

“Authorities still have to confirm the seismic magnitude of the tremor. Residents are urged to be safe.”