The annual event to hike up Africa’s highest mountain Kilimanjaro has started once again to raise funds for sanitary towels for African schoolgirls who cannot afford them.

The first Trek4Mandela campaign was launched in 2012. Since the campaign started, many girls have benefited by receiving free sanitary towels.

The challenge of menstrual hygiene is huge on the African continent. The Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says the campaign has made a huge impact.

“All the activities here in Tanzania will include having to go to a school to provide sanitary pads. One of the most encouraging moments was when a child that we met in 2015 wrote to Imbumba saying ‘I was one of those girls that benefited from sanitary pads’. So we’re looking forward to meeting her and also going back to her school so that we distribute there. She is studying pharmaceutical studies. That is why we do what we do. To ensure we give young people a second chance.”

And they’re off. The July 2022 climbers are ready and have started their climb. Wishing them all the best!! #Trek4Mandela #WeClimbForDignity #10YearAnniversary pic.twitter.com/aane4LRCYx — Trek4Mandela Annual Expedition (@Trek4Mandela) July 14, 2022