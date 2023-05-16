Finance Minister Enoch Godogwana says Treasury will soon be introducing so-called “bounce back measures”, including loan guarantees, to support the rollout of rooftop solar for households to encourage electricity generation and expanded the renewable energy tax incentive for businesses.

Some critics have in the past said that the incentives do not go nearly far enough.

Godogwana was tabling the national budget vote in Parliament.

He says these measures are in place to ease the burden of the current energy crisis.

“As a complementary measure, National Treasury has also made changes to the bounce back loan guarantee scheme (introduced in 2022) to incentivise rooftop solar investments with the aim to reducing energy-related constraints experienced by small and medium enterprises. Specifically, government will guarantee solar-related loans for small and medium enterprises on a 20 percent first-loss basis, as well as facilitate the leasing of rooftop solar by households and SMEs. The bounce back measures will be introduced in the coming weeks.”

